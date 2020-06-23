Tarrytown, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarrytown, NY – June 23, 2020 – The leadership and physicians of ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) stand in solidarity with our employees, patients, and communities in opposing racism and injustice. We support those who are committed to action and creating a better future for us all.

To that end, the ENTA Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the establishment of a Committee on Diversity and Respect for the practice. This new committee, which will be chaired by Dr. Chandra Ivey, MD, will work to create a forum for open and honest expression and discussion across all levels of the organization, resulting in recommendations for improving and expanding educational resources, policy advisement, recruitment, and advancement opportunities for the physicians and staff of ENTA.

The mission of ENTA has always been to provide the best possible patient experience, combining unsurpassed medical care with superior customer service. In addition, ENTA is committed to providing a safe and comfortable work environment for our employees that is free of all forms of discrimination and harassment. As a community-based organization, ENTA fully supports efforts at the local, state, national, and global levels to address diversity issues and bring about real, lasting societal change through honest, respectful yet courageous conversations that, above all, seeks to preserve life, health, and opportunity for everyone.

In speaking about this new undertaking, Dr. Ivey noted that, “at ENTA, we are focused on making culture a competitive advantage. We know we won’t be successful in this quest unless we create an environment where all members of our team have the ability for their voices to be heard and their differing experiences and perspectives valued.”

“As part of our core values, we strive to treat each other with dignity and respect every day,” said Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. “By forming this committee, we have the opportunity to put our commitments into action by working together to improve diversity and inclusion in our workplaces and communities. We believe this will make us a stronger, better team.”

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 200 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 80,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. To learn more, visit www.entandallergy.com.

Jason Campbell ENT and Allergy Associates LLP 9149842531 jcampbell@entandallergy.com