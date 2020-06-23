Verkkokauppa.com Oyj     Stock Exchange Release       23 June 2020 at 19:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 23 June 2020

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date23 June 2020 
Bourse tradeBUY
ShareVERK
Amount17,000shares
Average price/share5.4001EUR
Total Cost91,801.70EUR

Company now holds a total of 304,151 shares
including the shares repurchased on 23 June 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg           Antti Väliaho

 

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment