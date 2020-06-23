ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees, listed in its 2020 management proxy circular, were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2020 in Rouyn-Noranda.



A total of 15,556,454 votes were cast.

At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes for Votes Withheld Jack Stoch......................... 15,546,454 10,000 Dianne Stoch.................... 15,546,454 10,000 Chris Bryan....................... 13,817,454 1,739,000 Ian Atkinson...................... 11,077,454 4,479,000 Johannes H C van Hoof.... 15,546,454 10,000

Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.