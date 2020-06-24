WISeKey Appoints Philippe Gerwill to its Advisory Committee



Geneva - June 24, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced the appointment of Philippe Gerwill to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey’s Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey’s growth strategy, including Cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain, and information technology.

Mr. Gerwill brings more than 30-years of industry experience to WISeKey. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of GeniusBiz Automation, a small Swiss startup, as well as, executive advisor for the A.Brain Group and IMA (Industrial Manufacturing Alliance) in Tianjin, China. He is also an industry advisor for healthcare matters at AllThingsConnected and IoTSG as well as a freelance subject matter healthcare expert at IT Consultis in Singapore. He is also an official mentor at Cherie Blair Foundation for Women and an advisor for Antler, a global startup generator and early stage VC from Singapore, in their London branch.

Previously Mr. Gerwill worked for more than 30-years in the specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals industries in Switzerland but also in the United States mainly in the manufacturing, supply chain and information technology space.

Mr. Gerwill is regularly publishing articles on digitalization topics like Blockchain in the healthcare, digital health and smart manufacturing. Defining himself as a digitalization humanist advocating for technologies serving the humans and not the other way around, he is seen as a futurist and an inspirational speaker. He is also a TEDx speaker and a regular keynote speaker at many international events in major cities like London, Berlin, Singapore or Tianjin where he received an “Oversea Think Tank Expert Award” granted by Chinese government officials in 2019. He is also a guest lecturer at various well-known business schools actually mainly in France and China.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO noted, “I am excited to welcome Philippe to our Advisory Committee. Philippe’s expertise in the digital transformation for the manufacturing, supply chain and information technology space especially for the Pharma industry will definitively be a valuable asset to WISeKey as we continue our efforts to deploy our Digital Identification Blockchain strategy worldwide to secure those infrastructures.”

Mr. Gerwill said, "I am honored to join WISeKey’s Advisory Committee and I am really fascinated by the leading edge capabilities that WISeKey has demonstrated in the space of Cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain and Information Technology which are becoming even more important and critical in today’s Digitalization Transformation that is going to impact every single industry."

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

: