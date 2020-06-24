TOKYO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will host its own virtual trade show at 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on Thursday, July 9 to showcase its latest IC test solutions and demonstrate technology leadership. The company’s objective is to continue sharing best practices and information about its most recent advancements in semiconductor testing with users in Asia, and around the world, despite the cancellation of many industry gatherings due to travel restrictions and health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to host our own virtual trade show, adopting a novel online communication method to deliver information about our latest test solutions to our customers, and provide them opportunities to directly interact with our technical experts,” said Judy Davies, vice president of global marketing communications at Advantest.

Virtual Exhibition

Advantest’s online event includes a virtual exhibition booth, showcasing the company’s broad end-to-end solutions focusing on advanced applications, such as 5G, automotive, and memory. The test solutions to be featured in the virtual booth include Advantest’s V93000 Wave Scale™ RF8 card for 5G-NR transceivers and other connectivity ICs up to 8GHz; T2000 series for higher parallelism and lower cost of test of system-on-chips (SoCs) used in automobiles; as well as a number of Advantest’s leading memory test solutions, including the new H5620 , MPT3000 and T5503HS2 series.

In addition to application-focused test solutions, Advantest will showcase its test automation solution composed of test handlers and automation software tools, and design validation solution including CX1000 series offering cost-effective, on-demand test solutions.

Live-Stream Presentations

During the live virtual event, Advantest’s technical experts will live-stream presentations on the newest semiconductor-testing technologies and best practices. Each session will provide attendees with opportunities to ask questions. The agenda for the virtual session is:

Thursday, July 9

7:10 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

Welcome and Overview (in English)

Judy Davies, Vice President of Global Marketing Communications, Advantest

7:25 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

Addressing SoC Test Challenges from 5G to AI in the Age of Convergence (in Chinese)

Daniel Sun, Test Expert, Advantest China

8:15 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

Best Integrated Solution for Next-Generation DDIC, CIS and PMIC (in Chinese)

Steven Wang, Application Engineer, Advantest China

10:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

End-to-End Full Memory Test Solutions (in Chinese)

Albert Chen, MTS Application Engineer, Advantest China

How to Register

Please pre-register for this virtual event to receive a log-in instruction: https://advantest.6connex.com/event/advantestvirtualevent/asiatradeshow/login

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

