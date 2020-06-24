CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 24 JUNE 2020 AT 11 AM (EEST)





Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order for ten Kalmar Eco reachstackers, five empty container handlers and one medium forklift from ACFS Port Logistics Pty Limited (ACFS). The deal includes a full-scope Kalmar Care service contract for four years.The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q2 order intake and all units are scheduled for delivery in Q4 2020. The service agreement comes into effect in September 2020.



ACFS is the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics company in Australia, moving over 1.2m TEU annually. ACFS have a presence in all capital cities across Australia, with core infrastructure assets that specialise in the container logistics supply chain. ACFS’ sites are strategically located on-port and off-port connected by high productivity vehicles and rail. They manage over 200,000 sqm of warehousing footprint and 900,000 sqm of yard footprint providing container transport and storage, empty container park, intermodal/rail terminals and AQIS (Australian Quarantine and Inspection Service) and customs bond services.



Kalmar will be providing ACFS with the latest eco-efficient technology in mobile equipment to bring its fleet size to 44 across Australia. Kalmar Eco Reachstackers will be instrumental in helping ACFS to cut emissions at their terminals and achieve a significant reduction in fuel costs. The empty container handlers are built on Kalmar’s proven G-Generation platform, which makes maintenance easier and provides a comfortable, ergonomic working environment for operators. The machines will be operating at an intermodal rail facility, an empty-container park and a distribution depot in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.



Akshay Hingorani, General Manager, Strategy & Developments at ACFS said: “Kalmar’s local presence and the quality of their services were a key to us for placing this significant order. As we are running a 24-hour business, service and parts support is vital to keep our operation going. A full-scope service contract will also help us improve our operational predictability, reduce operational risk and equipment downtime. We were also impressed by Kalmar’s eco-efficient reachstacker technology, which can reduce fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to older machines.”



Kirwan Barr, Key Account Manager, Kalmar Australia, said: “We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with ACFS and look forward to supporting them in achieving their business objectives. They recognised the quality of our solutions and wanted to align their business with Kalmar who are leading the world in this technology space. This order also reflects the excellent work of our service and parts team on the ground.”





Further information for the press:





Kirwan Barr, Key Account Manager, Solution Sales, Kalmar Australia, tel. +61 427 900 307



Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments