DENVER, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced a new partnership with NewCloud Networks® , global provider of cloud computing services, to offer cloud storage and compute resources for Veeam ® Cloud Connect Backup and Disaster Recovery.



“Pax8 is in the business of simplifying the cloud buying journey for MSPs, and this partnership with NewCloud enables our partners to seamlessly go to market with Veeam-powered backup and disaster recovery cloud solutions,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8. “Together, our certified cloud experts will help partners with their cloud deployments in a cost-effective and secure way. This partnership will also save our partner community time because it eliminates the need to report monthly Veeam usage.”

NewCloud Networks is a Platinum level Veeam Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) with data centers in nine locations across the USA. Pax8 partners can now offer their end users a cloud repository without the hassle of deploying and managing their own data centers, while seamlessly integrating NewCloud Networks’ cloud infrastructure as a backup and disaster recovery target.

Veeam Cloud Connect is a fully integrated feature of Veeam Availability Suite v10. The solution enables MSPs to offer any Veeam customer a modern approach to data protection and business continuity. NewCloud removes the complexity and offers the support MSPs need to sell and install Veeam-powered backup and disaster recovery solutions for their clients.

“We are excited to become a Pax8 vendor partner and to offer our best in breed cloud solutions, powered by Veeam Cloud Connect, to Pax8’s partner ecosystem,” said Sam V. Kumar, NewCloud Networks’ Founder & CEO. “NewCloud’s nationwide ultra-low latency network with data centers in nine locations makes it easy for partners to leverage and scale existing cloud infrastructure, rather than deploy their own. With the help of Pax8, we will expand our MSP network and enable more partners take advantage of monthly recurring revenue through cloud solutions.”

Partner benefits of the Pax8 and NewCloud partnership include:

Unlimited storage for backup as a service for Workstations and Microsoft 365 backup

Simplifies the Veeam licensing and eliminates the need for partners to report monthly Veeam usage or commit

Support for both Microsoft Hyper-V and VMware vSphere virtual environments

SLA backed Disaster Recovery to help partners meet their end client RPO and RTO needs

Fully integrated to the Veeam Availability console for simplified management

Offers simplified management of backup environment

SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant

No ingress or egress bandwidth fees

24/7 support

To trial NewCloud Networks or to learn more, please contact a cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About NewCloud Networks

NewCloud Networks is a global cloud services provider specializing in Backup, Disaster Recovery, Production Cloud, and Security as a Service. NewCloud’s solutions are built using best in breed technology and hosted on our ultra-low latency network in the United States and in Europe. NewCloud Networks is a Platinum Veeam Cloud Service Provider and offers the full suite of Veeam services on its network. At NewCloud, we believe that great technology is powered by great people. While others are automating support and customer service, we’re proud of our personalized service.