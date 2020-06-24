MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, has launched Jostens Safety, a new line of environmental and personal protective products to help schools meet enhanced safety requirements this fall.

Jostens Safety products include personal protection kits of hand sanitizer, facemasks, thermometers, cleaning wipes, and surface disinfectant, as well environmental signage, social distance floor graphics, and protective barriers for classrooms and cafeterias. The limited supply of products are available to all schools in the United States through the Jostens Safety website at safety.jostens.com.

“At Jostens, the health and safety of the thousands of schools we support every year is of utmost importance,” said Michael Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of Jostens. “And in this extraordinary season of getting students and staff back to school as safely as possible, through Jostens Safety we are now able to help all schools create and maintain the kind of healthy, safe environments they’ll need.”

While school safety represents an expansion from its more familiar product lines of class rings, graduation products, and yearbooks, Jostens Safety is not an altogether new endeavor. “Jostens Safety emerged from our work earlier this spring in producing personal protective equipment (PPE) at the height of the COVID-19 crisis,” said John Bibeault, Vice President and General Manager of Jostens Scholastic division. “As we looked ahead to schools opening their doors this fall, we heard from school leaders across the country that there was a real need for these types of products, but not a lot of easy ways to get them. Jostens Safety gives school leaders an opportunity to get these types of products in time for this fall.”

In addition to the Jostens Safety website and materials made available to schools through Jostens sales representatives, the new safety initiative will be featured at the company’s upcoming Jostens Renaissance Virtual Conference July 13-15, at which thousands of school leaders from across the country will be gathering virtually to learn about back-to-school best practices creating positive culture and climate.

“When we talk about creating a safe environment for schools, we don’t just mean the physical surroundings,” said Burgess. “Jostens Renaissance Education has been supporting the social-emotional well-being of students for over 25 years, and we’ll be incorporating our Renaissance Education philosophy and programs in this effort, to create the most comprehensive approach to student and school safety possible.”

Information and registration for the free Jostens Renaissance Virtual Conference can be found at www.jostens.com/jrvc.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachments

Jeff Peterson JOSTENS 952.830.3348 jeff.peterson@jostens.com