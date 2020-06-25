Taking into account resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter may be referred as the Meeting) of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter may be referred as the Company) that was held on 9th April 2020 on repurchase of own shares of the Company due to material changes in the incorporation documents of the Company, on 25th June 2020 the net asset value as of 30th April 2020 is announced. According to the published net asset value, the shares of the Company will be repurchased from these shareholders of the Company who did not vote at the Meeting regarding material changes in the incorporation documents of the Company and express their wish to do so.



The unaudited, interim net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate amounted to EUR 24,361,588 or EUR 1.8526 per share on 30th April 2020.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com



