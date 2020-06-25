CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 25 JUNE AT 2 PM EEST



MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to provide cargo handling cranes for four 62,000 dwt general cargo ships to be built in Asia.

Scope of supply includes installation of the MacGregor OnWatch Scout condition and predictive monitoring system to support maximum operational availability and performance of the cranes once in service.



The order is booked into Cargotec's second quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the second quarter of 2021 and completed during the fourth quarter of 2021.



”We are very pleased that our customer has trusted our quality, knowledge and expertise during this tough market situation through placing this significant contract with us,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.







For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com

Or

Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor

Tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com



MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.



Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com





