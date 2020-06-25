IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of intelligent edge and secure data management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), and Cypress , an Infineon Technologies Company, today announced that they have teamed to deliver smart wireless connectivity to the leading industrial weighing scales manufacturer.



“Together, Lantronix and Cypress are delivering cutting-edge technologies that support the leading industrial weighing scales manufacturer in the creation of smart wireless grocery scales,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy for Lantronix. “Smart wireless scales enable easy grocery store reconfigurations as well as wireless transmission of information to point-of-sale terminals, speeding customer check-out.”

“Estimated at $5+ billion, the industrial weighing scales market is growing in response to increasing automation in the retail sector, with the grocery segment accounting for nearly 33 percent of sales,” said Andrew Hunter, Senior Director Marketing, IoT Compute and Wireless Business Unit at Cypress. “Our technologies have enabled the leading industrial weighing scales manufacturer to bring to market a smart wireless grocery scale solution that give stores more flexibility in serving their customers.”

Challenge: Deliver Wireless Connectivity Technology for Industrial Weighing Scales

Leading grocery chains are seeking the flexibility of wireless connectivity to enable on-demand store reconfigurations and wireless transmission of information from weighing scales directly to POS terminals. The manufacturer wanted a globally certified solution that would mitigate significant product validation and re-certification risks and costs in addition to implementing dependable, wireless connectivity and security.

Solution: Lantronix xPico 240 IoT Gateway Hosting Cypress’ Embedded Wireless System-on-a-Chip (SoC)

The manufacturer selected the Lantronix xPico 240 Embedded IoT Gateway to host Cypress’ CYW43907 Embedded Wireless system-on-a-chip (SoC), which features Arm Cortex-R4 Dual-Band (2.4/5 GHz) 802.11n Wi-Fi® MCU. Enabling rapid time to market, this module provides world-class dual-band Wi-Fi, antenna diversity, enterprise-level Wi-Fi security and industrial-grade wireless connectivity management.

Lantronix xPico 240 features include:

Hosting the Cypress CYW43907, providing world-class wireless performance in challenging RF environments through an integrated Arm® Cortex®-R4 with 2MB of RAM combined with a high performance Dual-Band (2.4/5 GHz) 802.11n Wi-Fi radio. Pre-loaded firmware that includes secure wireless network connectivity options with InfiniShield® suite, such as the complete set of EAP authentication protocols

Available Software Development Kit (SDK) that enables customization and development of unique features as required

Compact footprint with global certifications, making integration into the product design fast and easy

Results: Quick Creation of a Market-Ready Wireless Industrial Weighing Scale Prototype

Utilizing the Lantronix xPico 240 Embedded IoT Gateway and Cypress’ CYW43907, the customer created a new industrial weighing scale design that eliminated the need for wired connectivity, giving stores the flexibility for reconfigurations on demand. It also wirelessly transmits information from weighing scales directly to the POS terminals, speeding up customer check-out.

Benefits of the module included enabling the customer to gain the following benefits:

Quickly build a market-ready prototype

Reduce total cost of development

Get to production and market faster

Deliver a comprehensive, globally certified solution to market

About Lantronix xPico Series Embedded Wi-Fi IoT Gateway

Delivering seamless and secure Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Lantronix xPico 240 series of embedded IoT gateways enables OEMS to build and deploy smart connected products with reduced development costs, complexity and lower risk.

About Cypress’ CYW43907 Embedded Wireless System-on-a-Chip (SoC)

The Cypress CYW43907 embedded wireless system-on-a-chip (SoC) is uniquely suited for Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications in the industrial and medical sensor, home appliance and embedded audio markets. Using advanced design techniques and process technology to reduce active and idle power, the device is designed for embedded applications that require minimal power consumption and a compact size. It also supports optional antenna diversity for improved RF performance in difficult environments.

The Cypress CYW43907 is part of Cypress’ IoT-AdvantEdge ™ , a comprehensive set of building blocks that enable IoT solutions to get to market faster and more cost effectively. IoT-AdvantEdge delivers the confidence of having proven integrated solutions that bring together these essential building blocks for the IoT with unfailing connectivity, combined with security and local processing.

The Cypress IoT Developer Zone

This Smart Weighing Scales design win is featured in Cypress’ IoT Developer Zone . The Cypress IoT Developer Zone is intended to showcase IoT projects and applications from our large community of: Cypress Partners, External Developers, and Cypress Employees as well. Discover and learn within this space as each project navigates to a post containing requirements, code, tutorials, videos, etc. Each project is powered by Cypress Microcontroller, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Software technologies all purpose-built for the IoT, and showcase exciting capabilities such as cloud connectivity, sensor analytics, Bluetooth Mesh networking, and more.

The Cypress CYW43907 supports all rates specified in the IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n specifications. The device includes an Arm Cortex-based applications processor, a single stream IEEE 802.11n MAC/baseband/radio, a dual-band 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz transmit power amplifier (PA) and a receive low-noise amplifier (LNA).

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of engineering services, hardware and software solutions for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com . Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog , featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix . View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix .

