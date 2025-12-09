Lantronix to Launch New Edge AI Solutions at CES 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, will launch breakthrough new Edge AI solutions during CES 2026, taking place Jan. 6–9, 2026, in a suite at the Wynn Las Vegas. Appointments are by reservation only. To schedule an appointment, click here.

“Lantronix is accelerating its leadership in the fast-growing Edge AI market with new embedded compute, surveillance, and autonomous systems solutions built for the industries shaping our future,” said Saleel Awsare, CEO of Lantronix. “Through deep collaboration with technology leaders, including Qualcomm, Teledyne Flir and Vodafone, Lantronix is delivering high-performance Edge AI solutions that make intelligent decisions possible anywhere, in real time.”

In its hosted suite, Lantronix will preview its upcoming Edge AI innovations, including:

Next-Level Embedded Compute Power: Witness the expansion of the company’s NDAA/TAA-compliant family. These new System-on-Module (SOM) solutions are supercharged by Qualcomm® chipsets, designed to power demanding, latency-sensitive AI workloads.





Witness the expansion of the company’s NDAA/TAA-compliant family. These new System-on-Module (SOM) solutions are supercharged by Qualcomm® chipsets, designed to power demanding, latency-sensitive AI workloads. End-to-End Smart Surveillance Ecosystem: Lantronix introduces its integrated Smart Surveillance Gateway and Smart PoE/LV Switches, creating a comprehensive AI-driven video analytics platform that unifies compute, power and data connectivity for enterprise and industrial deployments.





Lantronix introduces its integrated Smart Surveillance Gateway and Smart PoE/LV Switches, creating a comprehensive AI-driven video analytics platform that unifies compute, power and data connectivity for enterprise and industrial deployments. Next-Generation Compute for Robotics and UAVs: Built on the latest Qualcomm processors, these new SOM solutions are designed to pilot tomorrow’s autonomous platforms.





Built on the latest Qualcomm processors, these new SOM solutions are designed to pilot tomorrow’s autonomous platforms. Live Teledyne FLIR Drone Demo: Lantronix is leading the way in aerial intelligence with a live demonstration fusing thermal and RGB video. Experience high-quality, low-latency feeds that provide unmatched situational awareness.



“Our presence at this year’s CES allows our customers, channel partners and technology collaborators to see demos of our new Edge AI solutions designed to drive real-time decision making in high-growth industries,” added Awsare.

Strategic Impact and Market Opportunity

With edge computing poised for exponential growth, Lantronix is well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for distributed AI processing. Industry analysts expect enterprise data processing to continue shifting rapidly toward the edge, driven by rising demand for real-time AI and distributed intelligence.

Lantronix’s AI-at-the-edge solutions are gaining traction across multiple verticals, including:

Defense and UAVs — powering advanced decision-making and data optimization in drones, including support for the U.S. Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) drone program through collaboration with Teal Drones, a Red Cat Holdings company, for production of its Black Widow™ drones.





— powering advanced decision-making and data optimization in drones, including support for the U.S. Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) drone program through collaboration with Teal Drones, a Red Cat Holdings company, for production of its Black Widow™ drones. Smart Cities and Infrastructure — enabling remote management of power and communications assets through edge boxes for a leading global mobile network operator.





— enabling remote management of power and communications assets through edge boxes for a leading global mobile network operator. Security and Surveillance — reducing bandwidth and storage needs with intelligent event detection and real-time alerts for enterprises and security companies.



Together, these solutions broaden Lantronix’s addressable market across autonomous systems, critical infrastructure and industrial AI applications, supporting a long-term shift toward higher-value, recurring-revenue Edge AI offerings.

Experience Lantronix’s breakthrough Edge AI technologies by reserving an appointment for an exclusive preview of innovations shaping the future of intelligent systems. Appointments are limited and available by reservation only. To book your appointment, click here.



About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements concerning growth expectations in the global drone market and Lantronix’s positioning to capitalize on opportunities for long-term, high-margin growth in the drone and defense technology markets. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to changes in U.S. or foreign government trade policies, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2025, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

©2025 Lantronix Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960