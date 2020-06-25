The company receives recognition for strong values and company culture.

Coloplast US announced today that it is included among the Star Tribune’s Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota. This is the first year the company has made the list, receiving recognition for its commitment to company culture, specifically around trust in leadership, well-informed employees, and strong company values. The company ranked #36 on the list.

The Star Tribune 150 recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from more than 76,000 employees at nearly 3,000 Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

“Our employees are passionate about carrying out our mission of helping people with intimate healthcare needs, so they are able to live their lives with confidence. This recognition helps distinguish Coloplast as an employer of choice for people looking to advance their careers at a fast-growing, closely-knit company that prioritizes trust, collaboration, and open communication,” said Manu Varma, president and SVP of Chronic Care North America.

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

Coloplast is a medical device company that develops products and services designed to make life easier for people with intimate health conditions. Coloplast listens to its users to better understand their needs and responds by bringing the best ideas to market in the form of medical devices and service solutions.

