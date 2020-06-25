SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BZIC), a leading developer of state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products, today announced Expanded Content and a 50% OFF SALE on Steam with Jam Studio VR, a fun, family-oriented interactive music experience that enables individuals of all ages and abilities - with no musical training - to play realistic virtual musical instruments and perform extraordinary DJ and Interactive Music in VR, while simultaneously receiving a wide variety of learning, cognitive, social/emotional, communicative, physical, sensory and therapy benefits. This new content includes additional realistic instrument choices in certain songs, Golden Oldie songs "New York, New York" and "Old Time Rock and Roll" in the style of the original artists, and expansion of the included Education & Health Care bundle. (See https://store.steampowered.com/app/670130/Jam_Studio_VR/ )

Jam Studio VR now includes over 40 interactive songs and lessons across all musical genres to suit all tastes, and features songs by superstar artists Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, and rap icon Flo Rida, Grammy-nominated guitarist Craig Chaquico, acclaimed jazz saxophonist Euge Groove, and legendary Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. Music genres include Hip Hop, EDM, DJ, Dub Step, Rock, Pop, Classical, Jazz, Country, and more. Over 100 additional interactive songs and lessons are available via in-app purchases, including a variety of Disney, Artist & Original Content bundles as well as a variety of Early Learning, Math, Music Education, Golden Oldie, and Health Tunes Bundles. The 50% OFF SALE allows users to purchase the App for $9.99.

Beamz Interactive today also announced an 80% OFF SALE on Steam with the Jam Studio VR Education & Health Care Edition App. In addition to a broad range of fun, family-oriented interactive music and DJ songs to suit all tastes as described above, this Edition is also packed with over 100 fun learning and therapeutic songs and games for individuals and families of all ages and abilities, as well as schools, special needs organizations, therapists, and individuals with or serving the special needs, disabilities, and rehab populations. (See https://store.steampowered.com/app/947490/Jam_Studio_VR__Education__Health_Care_Edition/ )

“Our goal is to create a whole new category of fun education and health care music, learning, and therapy applications and content that take advantage of Virtual Reality and Beamz technology to bring a new music, learning and therapy approach to individuals, families, schools, therapists, and other organizations. We believe the Jam Studio VR App family delivers on this potential”, said Charlie Mollo, Beamz Interactive’s CEO. “Using our advanced triggering and synchronization technology and IP position, we’re able to create a truly unique interactive music experience that makes it easy and exciting to engage people of all ages and skill levels and provide a broad variety of learning and therapy benefits while they are just having fun.”

About Beamz Interactive, Inc. Beamz has developed state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products that can be used by anyone in a wide variety of virtual and mixed reality, music, education, healthcare, special needs, & gaming applications. See www.jamstudiovr.com .

