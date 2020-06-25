MONTRÉAL, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it plans to invest approximately $235 million (CAD) across Quebec in 2020. The investments include various information technology projects, Positive Train Control, the replacement of rail and ties, as well as the maintenance of level crossings, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure.



“We take our essential role in the North-American economy seriously and these investments in Quebec are a key part of our strategy to support growth. The Company remains committed to help enable supply chains that fuel Quebec’s growth as we are a critical part of getting everyday goods to markets and consumers. Safety is a core value at CN and by investing in the maintenance and expansion of our track and capacity, we are providing customers with a safe and reliable solution at a time when fluid supply chains are more critical than ever.”

- Derek Taylor, Vice-President, Eastern Region at CN

“Remaining committed to supporting Canadian businesses, our government continues to invest in Canada’s economy to encourage economic growth. We are pleased to see companies such as CN do their share by investing in improving safety, growing its capacity and enabling trade through a safe and reliable rail network. Rail safety is one the priorities of our government. CN’s investments in Quebec are aligned with these priorities as they will ensure the safe movement of goods through infrastructure upgrades and improved level crossings.”

- The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Government of Canada



“These major investments are excellent news for the Quebec economy. They will strengthen intermodality, particularly through the Canadian National Railway’s extensive rail network. In addition, by modernizing its infrastructure, CN will help improve the efficiency of the Quebec logistics chain, in which it plays an essential role. ”

- Charles Milliard, President and CEO, Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec



The Company’s investments will create greater capacity, which supports reductions in its customer’s transportation supply chain GHG emissions, by encouraging the use of rail for long haul needs. This reduces emissions, traffic congestion, accidents and burdens on public transportation infrastructure as one freight train can replace over 300 trucks from roads. Moving freight by rail instead of truck reduces GHG emissions by 75%. The Company will also continue to invest in important safety-enhancing technologies, such as the Autonomous Track Inspection Program, and Automated Inspection Portals.

Maintenance program highlights include:



Replacement of more than 20 miles of rail

Installation of approximately 140,000 new railroad ties

Rebuilds of 47 road crossing surfaces

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure

Quebec in numbers:

Capital investments: More than $ 1.8 billion in the last five years

Employees: approximately 3,925

Railroad route miles operated: 2,041

Community partnerships: $3.2 million in 2019

Local spending: $2.1 billion in 2019

Cash taxes paid: $211 million in 2019

CN’s extensive rail network stretches across Quebec. Montreal is home to CN’s headquarters and over 3,000 employees as well as a major rail classification yard and repair shops. CN serves the Port of Montreal, where the Company handles growing numbers of import/export containers. Other CN facilities in Montreal include an intermodal terminal, logistics park, forest products, automotive and metals distribution centres, and a CargoFlo bulk handling facility. Quebec City boasts access to a deep-water port as well as metals, automotive and forest products distribution centres. Quebec City also has a large rail classification yard.

CN, Hutchison Ports and the Port of Quebec are working together to pioneer a new intermodal container terminal. This new, state-of-the-art terminal is set to become a cornerstone of the deep-water, year-round Port of Quebec. The new terminal will have capacity for 700K TEUs and will be exclusively served by CN. The opening is scheduled for spring of 2024.

Forward-looking statements

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca .