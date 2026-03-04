CN Releases its 2025 Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan Annual Report

MONTREAL, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today released its Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan (IRAP) Annual Report, reaffirming its commitment to advancing reconciliation through measurable actions.

“Our progress reflects our commitment to listen, learn and act with transparency and humility. Several milestones marked this year’s success, demonstrating that reconciliation is not a destination but a journey that requires engagement and accountability. While we are proud of the progress we have made, we remain determined to continue to challenge ourselves and remain focused on building stronger relationships with Indigenous communities.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN



In 2025, CN delivered on 20 of the 24 actions scheduled for completion under the IRAP, with two rescheduled for 2026 and two targets recalibrated based on lessons learned and economic conditions. CN also completed two actions originally planned for 2026 and 2027 ahead of schedule. These developments underscore that reconciliation is an ongoing journey that requires listening, adaptability, and a commitment to responsibility.

To learn more about the plan and the actions completed read the full 2025 IRAP Annual Report.

Beyond the formal IRAP commitments, CN continued to build relationships and deepen engagement by:

Holding more than 500 meetings and consultations with Indigenous partners, including eight formal consultation processes

Participating in over 240 Indigenous community events

Delivering of more than 15 in-person rail safety and emergency response training sessions

Supporting over 170 Indigenous communities and organizations through different sponsorships and donations.





CN’s IRAP reflects its commitment to continuous learning, meaningful action, and lasting progress. It provides a strong foundation for fostering positive and sustainable change, guiding the Company in its continued efforts to support, honor and respect Indigenous communities across its network.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Ashley Michnowski Jamie Lockwood Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations & Special Projects (438) 596-4329 (514) 347-8940 media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca





