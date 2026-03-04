CN Launches America250 Celebration Unveiling Two Commemorative Locomotives

HOMEWOOD, Ill., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today launched its America250 celebrations with the unveiling of two commemorative locomotives in tribute to the United States’ 250th anniversary of its independence. Together, the two locomotives represent the dual pillars of the American story: independence and innovation. As they travel across CN’s U.S. rail network, spanning from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest and into the Great Lakes, they will carry not only freight, but also the message of America250 to communities across the country.

CN has deep roots in the United States and plays a vital role in the nation’s economy. Through its operations and capital investments, CN supports more than 25,000 jobs across the U.S., contributes approximately $4.1 billion to U.S. GDP, and generates $1.7 billion in tax revenues. From connecting farmers and manufacturers to global markets to strengthening domestic supply chains, CN is proud to power American industry.

“America’s 250th anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the ideals and vision that helped shape the United States of America and the innovation that continues to define it. At CN, we are proud to have played a vital role in the country’s past and are excited to continue connecting U.S. industries, communities and supply chains for generations to come.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN



“Railroads have been central to America’s growth since its earliest days. These locomotives are more than commemorative designs, they are rolling tributes to the resilience, ingenuity and pursuit of liberty that define the American experience. We are proud to pay tribute to this incredible milestone and to continue delivering safely and reliably for our customers and the communities across this great country.”

- Patrick Whitehead, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, CN



A Moving Tribute Across the U.S. Network

The first locomotive, identified with the number “1776”, features a striking “Screaming Eagle” design, prominently displaying the bald eagle, a longstanding symbol of American independence, strength and freedom. The “Screaming Eagle” has deep historical roots, long associated with military service, where it has come to represent courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the nation. As the nation emblem, the eagle represents sovereignty and resolve; in flight, it represents vision, leadership and the enduring pursuit of liberty.





Locomotive 1776 – “Screaming Eagle”

The second locomotive, identified with the number “2026”, draws inspiration from the iconic design of Air Force One, a global symbol of precision, innovation and national security. The design reflects America’s leadership in engineering and advanced technology, underscoring the powerful link between transportation innovation and economic strength.





Locomotive 2026 – “Air Force One”

CN’s America250 locomotives will begin service immediately and are expected to operate across the company’s U.S. network throughout 2026, offering employees, customers and rail enthusiasts an opportunity to participate in the celebration.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

