CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced it will open Essence South Durango, on June 27. This is Green Thumb’s fifth Essence store in the Las Vegas area and 48th retail location in the nation. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Last Prisoner Project , a nonprofit coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives, and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry.



“We are thrilled to open our fifth Essence location in Nevada and the second Essence store in Las Vegas this year following Essence South Rainbow’s opening in May,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are incredibly proud of our team’s continued resilience and execution throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The team is also honored to support the important work of an organization we passionately believe in, the Last Prisoners Project, which redresses the past and continuing harms of unjust laws and policies so that victimless cannabis prisoners can walk free.”

Mary Bailey, Managing Director of Last Prisoner Project, said: "We are both humbled and grateful for partners like Green Thumb Industries who support our mission to help those negatively and disproportionately affected by the criminalization of cannabis. Green Thumb’s ongoing dedication to our efforts is very much valued and appreciated.”

In addition to its retail business, Green Thumb manufactures and distributes its branded products including Cannabiotix, Desert Grown Farms, Dogwalkers, incredibles and Rythm in Nevada. Green Thumb also has licenses to open six more retail stores in the state.

Essence South Durango offers pre-order for in-store pickup, curbside pickup and delivery. Customers can learn more by visiting EssenceVegas.com . Essence South Durango is located at 6410 South Durango Drive in Las Vegas and open daily from 8:00 am to 1:00 am.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 1,700 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

About Last Prisoner Project

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. LPP is dedicated to releasing cannabis prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the forces behind the Last Prisoner Project will work to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies and are dedicated to making sure that every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free. Visit www.LastPrisonerProject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of GTI with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the future direction and business objectives of GTI. The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances and expectations relating to general economic and market conditions. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, GTI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in GTI’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , including the risk factors set out in GTI’s annual information form dated July 10, 2018.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

