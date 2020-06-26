KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced that Lindsey Lanzisero joined the company as Vice President of Total Rewards, to lead the company’s compensation and benefits team. In this role, Lanzisero will drive the transformation of the company’s global strategy and execution for compensation, benefits, and reward initiatives.



“Lindsey has been instrumental in the development of world-class compensation programs for 15 years, and we know she will take our total rewards strategy to new heights,” said Tiffany Monroe, Chief People Officer at H&R Block. “Total rewards is a critical enabler for attracting, recruiting, and retaining top talent, and Lindsey brings the right mix of benefits and operational knowledge to advance the company’s global offerings.”

In her new role, Lanzisero is responsible for the company’s total rewards compensation and benefits programs, including development and design, implementation, communication, and administration, in addition to advancing the organizational compensation infrastructure to support associates worldwide. She oversees the execution and management of all rewards and benefits programs, ensuring Human Resources (HR) strategy and execution align with organizational priorities, culture, and legal compliance.

Lanzisero brings decades of experience and a diverse portfolio of HR expertise to H&R Block. She spent nine years with PepsiCo, where she designed and implemented cutting-edge healthcare strategies that delivered significant savings to the organization. She held multiple roles in total rewards in her time at PepsiCo, including sales compensation, global centers of excellence roles, and, most recently, executive compensation. Prior to joining PepsiCo, Lindsey spent more than five years as a compensation consultant with the Hay Group, where she focused on consumer goods and retail industries.

Lanzisero is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SHRM), a certified compensation professional (CCP), and global remuneration professional (GRP). She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Master of Arts in English from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services , and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go℠ . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information, get H&R Block News online and follow @HRBlockNews .

