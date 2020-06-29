Stockholm, Sweden, June 29, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, has today released an integrated Module for PI (Program Increment) Planning. PI Planning sessions are regularly scheduled team events for large software development programs where all the smaller agile teams come together to create alignment, exploit synergies and to agree a plan for the next planning period. PI Planning sessions are the biggest and most important events in the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), a methodology which aims to help larger organizations manage projects when more than one team is working on a product.

Hoylu’s PI Planning Module is another value enhancing component of its Connected Workspaces™ online digital whiteboard platform that transform the workspace using rules and functions that precisely fit the workflow or process. The PI Planning Module includes CSV file import functionality and can be integrated with project management tools like Version 1, Jira and Azure DevOps.

“At Hoylu we work closely with select customers within large industries to configure Modules that are intuitive and easy to use. Most solutions are made for specialists and is not suitable for effective communication and collaboration. Hoylu Modules are designed to meet very specific processes or workflow methodologies and contain just what you need for that process. The objective is to help companies manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success. Having a large group of people working together on a project requires a lot of co-ordination and planning. PI Planning sessions used to be done with analog boards, printed cards and paper sticky notes. With Hoylu teams can achieve alignment, better productivity and stay on track whether they are in the same location or if they participate from different locations”, said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.



Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:45 CEST on June 29, 2020.