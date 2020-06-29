Popular favorite burger and wings brand opens its first Alaska location in Fairbanks



Fairbanks, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and six other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of a co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Fairbanks, AK. The grand opening of the restaurant, the first to open in Alaska, will be today, Monday, June 29, 2020.

“Summer in the great north, when the days are longer and the sun hardly ever sets, is the perfect time to introduce the Fairbanks community to our delicious, freshly made burgers and spicy and flavorful chicken wings,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Our new co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is our first Alaskan restaurant, but we’re sure it will be a local favorite in no time.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Hollywood more than 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. And at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili, jalapenos and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, IMPOSSIBLE™ burgers, turkeyburgers, chicken sandwiches, and hand scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of sauces including Scorchin, Carolina Fire BBQ, Asian Sesame, Coconut Jerk, Honey Garlic, and Sweet Bourbon BBQ. All of Buffalo’s Express menu wings are accompanied by celery, carrots and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Fairbanks Fatburger and Buffalo's Express is located at 3548 Airport Way in Fairbanks, AK and will be open seven days a week; Store hours will be Monday through Thursday from 10:30 AM to 11:00 PM, Friday and Saturday from 10:30AM to1:00 AM, and Sunday from 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com .

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 375 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.