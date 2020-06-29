OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Day celebrations may look a little different this year as much of the country still has COVID-19 related restrictions on large gatherings, but MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are urging everyone to remain vigilant about impaired driving and do their part to keep roads and highways safe.



“As roads and highways start to get busier, and as everyone prepares to celebrate Canada’s birthday, we are reminding people about the importance of planning ahead for a sober ride home if they are going to consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Everyone can play crucial role in stopping the tragic and entirely preventable deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving.”

MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada partner to raise awareness and to let all Canadians know that they have the power to prevent impaired driving by:

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

“We want to wish all Canadians a Happy Canada Day, and we join with MADD Canada to encourage everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride if alcohol, cannabis or other drugs are part of their celebration plans,” said Allstate Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “Protect yourself, your loved ones and others on the roads by leaving the driving to someone sober.”

Driving impaired is never worth the risk. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Anyone looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber , MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App.



About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for eight consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

