Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 June 2020 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 278,121,044, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 581,919,932.
The adjustment is due to the new issue of 1,218,800 reclassifiable, sub-ordinated, incentive shares (the “incentive shares”), divided into three classes during June 2020, which, in accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting in May 2020, have been transferred free-of-charge to participants in Kinnevik's 2020 long-term share incentive plan.
As of 30 June 2020, the total number of shares in Kinnevik are divided into two classes of ordinary shares and eleven classes of incentive shares as follows:
This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 30 June 2020.
For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:
Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com
Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.
Attachment
Kinnevik
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: