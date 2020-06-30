The effects of AS Baltika`s reorganization plan approved on 19.06.2020 are described in 2019 annual report and its analysis has a significant impact on the completion of the audit of the annual report, therefore AS Baltika does not publish the audited 2019 annual report in previously announced deadline on 30.06.2020. The audited report will be published on 15.07.2020. In connection with this, the annual general meeting will be also postponed.





Baltika will inform the shareholders and the stock exchange as soon as possible of the date of the annual general meeting.





Flavio Perini

Member of Management Board, CEO