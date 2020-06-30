GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 30 JUNE 2020 AT 14.00



Gofore Plc completed repurchase of own shares



Gofore has completed the repurchase of own shares. Company announced the start of the repurchase program on 24 March, 2020. The repurchase commenced on 26 March, 2020 and ended on 30 June, 2020. During that time, Gofore acquired a total of 57,839 own shares for an average price of EUR 7,08 per share. The shares were acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase.



The repurchased shares were acquired on the basis of the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 26 March, 2019 and shall be used as a part of purchase price in potential corporate acquisitions, as a part of company’s share-based incentive schemes, and otherwise for further transaction, and for the company to withhold or nullify.

According to the incentive program targeted at Silver Planet Oy personnel a total of 24,154 Gofore shares were granted without compensation to Silver Planet Oy personnel on 28 April, 2020.



Following the end of the repurchase program, Gofore Plc holds a total of 33,859 own shares, corresponding to 0.24% of the total number of shares. The total number of shares is 14,012,802.



Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com



Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210



