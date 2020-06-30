Reference is made to stock exchange releases on the 7 April 2020 and 29 May 2020 regarding the debt restructuring agreements with lenders.

The debt restructuring as described on 7 April will be finalized today.

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706









