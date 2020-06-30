Press release

30 June 2020, 14:00

Sdiptech acquires Stockholmradio

As of today, Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired all shares in Stockholmradio AB, a company which handles Sweden's coastal radio and other radio-based shipping services. Stockholmradio is an additional acquisition to STORADIO AERO AB.

STORADIO AERO is a leading provider of high-frequency communications intended for operational control of airliners that has been a part of Sdiptech since January 2018. Through today's acquisition, STORADIO AERO is also offering critical services for marine safety.

Stockholmradio offers, among other things, radio coverage in areas where the mobile phone network fails. The company's coastal radio is available through around sixty VHF stations that are part of the Swedish Maritime Administration's coastal radio network, which covers the Swedish coasts and the larger inland lakes. With the signal "Stockholm Radio" does STORADIO AERO AB now offer their services globally for aviation, as well as regionally in Sweden for shipping.

“Stockholmradio has for more than a century been an obvious part of the Swedish boat life. As Sweden's only civilian coastal radio station, they provide radio-based services for both commercial and leisure boats. Thanks to a network of radio towers, they can communicate with boaters anywhere along the coast and in Vänern, Vättern and Mälaren. Even though they are a slightly smaller addition to us, they fit perfectly into our vision - to help create more sustainable, efficient, and secure societies - by offering critical communications services at sea. We look forward to continuing develop Stockholmradio and welcome them to the Sdiptech group”, says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

Stockholm Radio has a turnover of approximately SEK 1.7 million, with good profitability. The company will be included in the business area Special Infrastructure Solutions from July 2020.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & PR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.



The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 30 June 2020 at 14:00 CEST.

Attachment