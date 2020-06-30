Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation Asia Pacific: 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Smart Cities in APAC 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



From predicting what will happen with 5G technology in the next few years to identifying how 5G will transform business, this report is must-have research for any ICT company looking to expand business within the region. This report represents the most comprehensive research available focused on the role and impact of 5G, AI, and IoT technologies in Asia Pac. It also provides an analysis about how these technologies will have a positive feedback loop effect with smart cities.



This report identifies market opportunities for deployment and operations of key technologies within the Asia Pac region. While the biggest markets China, Korea, and Japan often get the most attention, it is important to also consider the fast-growing ASEAN region including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Vietnam. In fact, many lessons learned in leading Asia Pac countries will be applied to the ASEAN region. By way of example, H3C Technologies Co. is planning to offer a comprehensive digital transformation platform within Thailand that includes core cloud and edge computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, IoT, AI, and 5G solutions.



The AI segment is currently very fragmented, characterized with most companies focusing on silo approaches to solutions. Longer-term, researchers see many solutions involving multiple AI types as well as integration across other key areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics. AI is expected to have a big impact on data management. However, the impact goes well beyond data management as we anticipate that these technologies will increasingly become part of every network, device, application, and service.



Data analytics at the edge of networks is very different from centralized cloud computing as data is contextual (example: collected and computed at a specific location) and may be processed in real-time (e.g. streaming data) via big data analytics technologies. Edge Computing represents an important ICT trend in which computational infrastructure is moving increasingly closer to the source of data processing needs. This movement to the edge does not diminish the importance of centralized computing such as is found with many cloud-based services. Instead, computing at the edge offers many complementary advantages including reduced latency for time-sensitive data, lower capital costs, and operational expenditures due to efficiency improvements.



For both core cloud infrastructure and edge computing equipment, the use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks. Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic. In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service.



Many industry verticals will be transformed through AI integration with enterprise, industrial, and consumer product and service ecosystems. It is destined to become an integral component of business operations including supply chains, sales, and marketing processes, product and service delivery, and support models. The term for AI support of IoT (or AIoT) is just beginning to become part of the ICT lexicon as the possibilities for the former adding value to the latter are only limited by the imagination.



AI, IoT, and 5G will provide the intelligence, communications, connectivity, and bandwidth necessary for highly functional and sustainable smart cities market solutions. These technologies in combination are poised to produce solutions that will dramatically transform all aspects of ICT and virtually all industry verticals undergoing transformation through AI integration with enterprise, industrial, and consumer product and service ecosystems. The convergence of these technologies will attract innovation that will create further advancements in various industry verticals and other technologies such as robotics and virtual reality.



In addition, these technologies are destined to become an integral component of business operations including supply chains, sales, and marketing processes, product and service delivery, and support models. There will be a positive feedback loop created and sustained by leveraging the interdependent capabilities of AI, IoT, and 5G (e.g. a term coined as AIoT5G). For example, AI will work in conjunction with IoT to substantially improve smart city supply chains. Metropolitan area supply chains represent complex systems of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in moving a product or service from supplier to customer.



Smart cities in particular represent a huge market for Asia Pac digital transformation through a combination of solutions deployed urban environments that are poised to transform the administration and support of living and working environments. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, the industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including 5G, AI, IoT, and the convergence of AI and IoT known as the Artificial Intelligence of Things or simply AIoT.



Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary. For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart cities address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.



Select Report Findings

Mobile Edge Computing will be key for private wireless implementation

AI, IoT, and 5G (AIoT5G) will be the most influential technologies for smart cities

Key 5G applications for business will be IoT connectivity, SMB/corporate mobility, and fixed wireless

IoT technology will need to adapt to support the dynamic between public and private wireless networks

IoT systems will become increasingly more cognitive rather than relying solely upon autonomic event-response logic

Report Benefits

Identify a roadmap for successful digital transformation with key technologies

Recognize the impact of smart cities on ICT evolution and digital transformation

Understand the architectural framework and solutions for tomorrow's digital ecosystems

Identify the impact of 5G, AI, edge computing, and IoT on enterprise and industrial segments

Understand how emerging technologies will transform service and resource management systems

Identify how the convergence of AI and IoT (AIoT) will pave the way towards the network of the future

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Digital Transformation in Asia Pac

2.2 Technology-Driven Transformation

2.2.1 Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence

2.2.3 Edge Computing

2.2.4 Internet of Things

2.2.5 Artificial Intelligence of Things



3. 5G Market Outlook

3.1 Evolution of LTE to 5G Networks

3.1.1 LTE Advanced

3.1.2 Peer-to-Peer Communications: LTE Direct

3.1.3 LTE Advanced Pro

3.1.4 5G Network Deployment

3.2 5G Infrastructure

3.3 5G Capabilities

3.3.1 Scalability for Machine Communications

3.3.2 Optimizing Network, Application, and Service Needs

3.4 5G Applications and Services

3.4.1 Enhanced Mobile Broadband

3.4.2 Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications

3.4.3 Massive Machine-type Communications



4. Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook

4.1 AI Technology Matrix

4.1.1 Machine Learning

4.1.2 Natural Language Processing

4.1.3 Computer Vision

4.1.4 Speech Recognition

4.1.5 Context-Aware Processing

4.1.6 Artificial Neural Networks

4.1.7 Predictive APIs

4.1.8 Autonomous Robotics

4.2 AI Technology Readiness

4.3 Machine Learning APIs

4.3.1 IBM Watson API

4.3.2 Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API

4.3.3 Google Prediction API

4.3.4 Amazon Machine Learning API

4.3.5 BigML

4.3.6 AT&T Speech API

4.3.7 Wit.ai

4.3.8 AlchemyAPI

4.3.9 Diffbot

4.3.10 PredictionIO

4.3.11 General Application Environment

4.4 AI Technology Goals

4.5 AI Tools and Approaches

4.6 Emotion Detection with AI

4.6.1 Facial Detection APIs

4.6.2 Text Recognition APIs

4.6.3 Speech Recognition APIs

4.7 IoT Application and Big Data Analytics

4.8 Data Science and Predictive Analytics

4.9 AI in Edge Computing and 5G Networks

4.10 Cloud Computing and Machine Learning

4.11 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning

4.12 Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

4.13 Building Automation and Smart Workplace

4.13.1 Cloud Robotics and Public Security

4.14 Self-Driven Network and Domain-Specific Network

4.15 Predictive 3D Design

4.16 Market Solutions and Application Analysis

4.16.1 AI Market Landscape

4.16.2 AI Application Delivery Platform

4.16.3 AIaaS and MLaaS

4.16.4 Enterprise Adoption and External Investment

4.16.5 Enterprise AI Drive Productivity Gains

4.16.6 AI Patent and Regulatory Framework

4.16.7 Value Chain Analysis

4.16.8 IoT Ecosystem

4.16.9 AI Use Case Analysis

4.16.10 Competitive Landscape Analysis



5. Internet of Things Market Outlook

5.1 IoT Overview

5.2 IoT Technology

5.3 IoT Functional Structure

5.4 IoT Network Architecture

5.5 Economic Impact Analysis

5.6 Market Factors and Challenges

5.7 Machine Learning and other forms of Artificial Intelligence

5.8 The Artificial Intelligence of Things

5.9 Edge Computing and Fog Computing

5.10 Digital Twin Technology

5.11 5G to Drive Substantial IoT Network Expansion



6. Artificial Intelligence of Things Market Outlook

6.1 The Artificial Intelligence of Things

6.2 AIoT Market Analysis

6.2.1 Equipment and Components

6.2.2 Cloud Equipment and Deployment

6.2.3 3D Sensing Technology

6.2.4 Software and Data Analytics

6.2.5 AIoT Platforms

6.2.6 Deployment and Services

6.3 AIoT Sub-Markets

6.3.1 Supporting Device and Connected Objects

6.3.2 IoT Data as a Service

6.3.3 AI Decisions as a Service

6.3.4 APIs and Interoperability

6.3.5 Smart Objects

6.3.6 Smart City Considerations

6.3.7 Industrial Transformation

6.3.8 Cognitive Computing and Computer Vision

6.3.9 Consumer Appliances

6.3.10 Domain-Specific Network Considerations

6.3.11 3D Sensing Applications

6.3.12 Predictive 3D Design

6.4 AIoT Supporting Technologies

6.4.1 Cognitive Computing

6.4.2 Computer Vision

6.4.3 Machine Learning Capabilities and APIs

6.4.4 Neural Networks

6.4.5 Context-Aware Processing

6.5 AIoT Enabling Technologies and Solutions

6.5.1 Edge Computing

6.5.2 Blockchain Networks

6.5.3 Cloud Technologies

6.5.4 5G Technologies

6.5.5 AIoT Digital Twin Technology and Solutions

6.5.6 Smart Machines

6.5.7 Cloud Robotics

6.5.8 Predictive Analytics and Real-Time Processing

6.5.9 Post Event Processing

6.5.10 Haptic Technology



7. Digital Transformation in Asia Pac Market Analysis and Forecasts

7.1 LTE and 5G Services in Asia Pacific

7.1.1 LTE and 5G Services in APAC 2020-2025

7.1.2 LTE and 5G Services in APAC by Country 2020-2025

7.2 AI Technology in Asia Pacific

7.2.1 AI Chipsets in Asia Pac 2020-2025

7.2.2 AI Technology in Asia Pacific 2020-2025

7.2.3 AI Technology in Asia Pacific by Country

7.3 IoT Technology in Asia Pacific

7.3.1 IoT Technology in APAC 2020-2025

7.3.2 IoT Technology in Asia Pacific by Country 2020-2025

7.4 AIoT Technology in Asia Pacific

7.4.1 AIoT Technology in Asia Pacific 2020-2025

7.4.2 AIoT in APAC by Technology and Solution 2020-2025



8. Summary and Conclusions

8.1 Transformation of ICT Networks

8.2 Broadband Evolution is a Key Factor

8.3 The Rise of Private Wireless Networks

8.4 The Rise of Edge Networking and Computing

8.5 Optimizing Data Management is Crucial

8.6 Digital Transformation in Manufacturing and Industrial Automation



