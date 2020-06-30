TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schulich School of Business at York University is pleased to announce the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Health Management and Leadership, made possible by a generous $5 million donation from the Krembil Foundation and Schulich graduate Robert Krembil, a name synonymous with health care philanthropy in Canada.



The newly established Centre of Excellence in Health Management and Leadership will become a leading global hub of industry outreach, education and research at Schulich. The Centre will combine academic excellence in degree programs and executive training together with substantial scholarship support and collaborative research on leadership opportunities in the health sector.

Since 2003, Schulich has been developing future industry leaders in the health sector through its Health Industry Management Program. One of the world’s largest and fastest-growing industries, the health sector is facing unprecedented change driven by the emergence and adoption of Artificial Intelligence, business analytics, virtual care, rising costs, and new delivery models.

Robert Krembil is President of Chiefswood Holdings and its subsidiaries, as well as Chairman of the Krembil Foundation. A Schulich MBA graduate from the Class of ’71, Robert Krembil has a longstanding association with the Schulich School of Business. He is a Member of the Schulich School of Business Dean’s Advisory Council and is Honorary Patron of York University’s Impact Campaign. In recognition of his generosity, Robert was honoured with the York University Bryden Alumni Award for Outstanding Contribution in 2019, the Schulich Alumni Recognition Award for Outstanding Executive Leadership in 2005, and received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from York University in 2000.

In 2001, Robert had the bold vision to fund a groundbreaking, high-value scholarship program at his alma mater. The Krembil Scholars Program contributed to the School’s recruitment efforts, success in global rankings, and global reputation while setting a gold standard for financial aid support in education across the country. To date, more than 100 students, known as the Krembil Scholars, have benefitted from renewable scholarships that cover full tuition costs and living subsidies, providing students unparalleled access to the educational opportunities and learning experiences required to become the global business leaders of tomorrow.

Through the Krembil Foundation, the family has generously donated more than $12 million to the Schulich School of Business and York University, including funding for the Krembil Scholars Program.

“We are pleased to support this new Schulich program that will produce future leaders for our very large and important health care sector,” said Robert Krembil.

“We wish to thank Robert Krembil and the Krembil Foundation for their generous gift and their invaluable support over the past two decades,” said Schulich Dean Dezsö J. Horváth. “The new Centre of Excellence in Health Management and Leadership will become a leading global hub in the vitally important health sector. Today, more than ever before, the health sector needs dynamic, forward-looking leaders to propel the industry forward into a sustainable future.”

Dr. Rhonda L. Lenton, President & Vice-Chancellor of York University noted that this new donation will make a tremendous impact. “Robert Krembil and the Krembil Foundation have been leading supporters of York University and the Schulich School of Business for many years,” said Lenton. “We are incredibly grateful for their longstanding support and thank them for this new transformational donation that will fund innovative research, teaching and student support. With their generous gift, we will continue to make a positive change in the local and global communities we serve by building on our established strength in health management.”

Today’s gift is part of Schulich’s Leading Change Campaign, the School’s most comprehensive and ambitious fundraising and alumni engagement campaign to date and part of Impact: The Campaign for York University. Under the leadership of Dean Horváth and the Leading Change Campaign Cabinet, the School has raised more than $65 million.