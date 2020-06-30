LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , the premier Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, hosts a live, online Q&A discussion entitled “How Japanese-Style Business Culture Applies to Today’s New ‘Business Normal’,” on Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Featuring JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles President Yuko Kaifu, and moderated by Institute for the Future Research Director Mark Frauenfelder, the discussion will offer insights into Japanese culture through the lens of business communications and how Japanese etiquette practices can benefit today’s increasingly prevalent virtual meetings.



To reserve your space at the free, online event, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles event registration page.

“The pandemic has changed the way people conduct business. Even as cities open up, there is a new ‘business normal’ whether you’re working from home or back in the office,” said Kaifu. “While most professional seminars focus on general techniques and best practices, this discussion aims to create awareness for Japanese culture through proven business practices, allowing attendees to see how these might benefit their business.”

As a former foreign services officer, Kaifu honed her Japanese etiquette skills and knowledge through her work as an official interpreter for the Japanese Imperial Family, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for their meetings with foreign dignitaries, including President Ronald Reagan and President George H.W. Bush. Prolific writer and Wired.com founding editor, Frauenfelder has extensive experience working with and for Japanese companies.

Discussion topics include how Japanese-style ways of doing business might apply to today’s virtual meetings – especially international meetings – including the best ways to convey controversial information, the importance of verbal agreements, and how to bow during an in-person meeting as well as a video conference call. Attendees can listen to the live discussion, interact with the hosts, and ask questions.

The interactive discussion is a part of a series of virtual webinars offered by JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles during its temporary closure. More events and content can be found on the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles’ events or articles pages.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles

