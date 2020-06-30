ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, celebrates its 35th birthday this month.



The company was founded in 1985 during a period of dramatic change for a telecommunications industry which was, at the time, experiencing widespread deregulation and, simultaneously, the birth of mobile. Over the last three and a half decades, Evolving Systems has built a unique, in-depth understanding of how telecom businesses operate.

From the start, the company has provided its clients with cutting-edge solutions for Mobile Activation , Provisioning and Number Management including solutions for eSIM or SIM driven devices, among them those for IoT and M2M use. Since 2015, Evolving Systems’ portfolio has expanded to include Customer Value Management and Customer Engagement and Retention solutions through the acquisition of three market-leading CVM specialist companies.

The modern Evolving Systems uses its access to customer data across the entire customer lifecycle to design and deliver highly personalized customer engagement, and compelling customer experiences at each stage of the subscriber journey - from activation through to retention. Supported by powerful, scalable battle-tested platforms, Evolving Systems’ solutions are trusted by top tier Communications Service Providers across the globe to support mission critical initiatives.

As Evolving Systems reached its anniversary, it was also able to announce that the company has been recognized as a finalist, not once but twice, in the gamification category of the Loyalty Magazine 2020 Awards, for its deployments at Orange Belgium (already a World Communications Awards winner) and Ooredoo Myanmar. The Loyalty Magazine Awards recognize leaders in customer experience excellence across industry boundaries, underlining Evolving Systems’ reputation as an innovator in loyalty across sectors.

Matthew Stecker, CEO, Evolving Systems, noted: “Reaching our thirty-fifth birthday attests to Evolving Systems’ longevity, the quality and robustness of our solutions, and our ability to continually innovate and push boundaries. Our technology enables Communications Service Providers to revolutionize how they manage their customers, setting new standards in a fiercely competitive market. Furthermore, our reputation for speed, reliability, and on-time delivery has been a critical component in the successful relationships we have built. We confidently look forward to the next thirty-five years in this dynamic and demanding industry.”