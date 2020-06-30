Paris, Tuesday, June 30th 2020
At the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton held on Tuesday, June 30th 2020, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2019 of 4.80 Euros per share.
Taking into account the 2.20 Euros paid on Tuesday, December 10th 2019, the balance of 2.60 Euros will be paid on Thursday, July 9th 2020. The last trading day with dividend rights is Monday, July 6th 2020.
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun and Château du Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou and Fenty. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
LVMH CONTACTS
| Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 21 22
| Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
MEDIA CONTACTS
| France
Brune Diricq / Charlotte Mariné
Publicis Consultants
+ 33 1 44 82 47 20
| France
Michel Calzaroni / Olivier Labesse /
Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens
DGM Conseil
+ 33 1 40 70 11 89
| Italy
Michele Calcaterra, Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991
|UK
Hugh Morrison, Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
| US
James Fingeroth, Molly Morse, Anntal Silver
Kekst & Company
+ 1 212 521 4800
| China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+44 772 212 6562
+86 21 80 36 04 48
Attachment
LVMH
Paris, FRANCE
LVMH LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: