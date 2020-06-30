Company announcement – No. 39 / 2020

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2020

Copenhagen, June 30, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, in accordance with Section 10 of the Danish Statutory Order on Issuers' Disclosure Obligations, announces the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.

In Company announcement No. 32/2020 from June 12, 2020, Zealand announced an increase in share capital relating to the exercise of employee warrants, and in Company announcement No. 36/2020 from June 22, 2020, Zealand announced an increase in share capital relating to the completion of a private placement and directed issue of new shares. Following these announcements, the table below lists the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand up to and including June 30, 2020:





Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights June 30, 2020 39,734,151 39,734,151 39,734,151

