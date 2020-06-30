Today, on 30 June 2020, the Supervisory Board of Coop Finants AS, decided to extend the term of office of Mr. Rasmus Heinla, Management Board Member of the Coop Pank AS subsidiary Coop Finants AS, for a term effective as of the end of his previous term until 30.06.2023.

Rasmus Heinla has been a Member of the Management Board of Coop Finants AS and the Head of Consumer Lending Business Line since 2017. He received a Bachelor´s degree in Law from the University of Tartu in 2009. Currently he is pursuing a Master´s Degree in Executive Business Administration at Estonian Business School.

Rasmus Heinla owns 12 487 shares of Coop Pank AS.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 72 800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.