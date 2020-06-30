TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it has completed the previously-announced buyout of eight operating leases for properties in Toronto. The aggregate purchase price for the eight operating lease buyouts was approximately $123 million.



The operating lease buyouts were financed, in part, by a draw on CAPREIT’s Acquisition and Operating Facility. CAPREIT expects to replace the draw with CMHC-insured mortgage financing in the near-term. In addition, certain vendors of the operating lease buyouts completed today elected to receive, in aggregate, approximately 633,000 in CAPREIT Limited Partnership Class B Units (“Class B LP Units”) at an agreed upon price of $48.00, with an aggregate value of $30.4 million. The Class B LP Units are exchangeable into CAPREIT trust units on a 1-for-1 basis.

CAPREIT previously closed the early buyout of three other operating leases in Toronto for approximately $31 million, and has now successfully converted eleven of its fifteen operating lease properties to fee simple ownership. The total eleven operating lease buyouts are expected to result in a net fair value gain of over $150 million, after deducting the cost of prepaying the operating lease buyouts, of which $130 million has been previously recognized. The operating lease buyouts are expected to provide CAPREIT with significant additional financing capacity due to the increase in fair market value of these properties, the current low leverage on these properties, as well as the elimination of lending restrictions applicable to the operating lease structure. CAPREIT expects that the fee simple ownership of the eleven properties could have incremental CMHC-insured mortgage capacity of over $500 million over the amount of mortgages currently outstanding on the properties.

CAPREIT will continue to evaluate prepaying the buyouts on its remaining four operating leases which have contractual buyout periods commencing between 2024 and 2028.

“We are very pleased to complete these further eight operating lease buyouts, adding material incremental financial capacity, a meaningful increase in our Net Asset Value, and unlocking the potential for future accretive development opportunities,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO.

