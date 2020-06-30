Springfield, Missouri, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) launched the first-ever colorectal cancer advocacy web portal. The new online platform will provide a wide array of resources, educational materials, and engagement opportunities to empower advocates to advance efforts geared toward increasing access to colorectal cancer screening at the local, state, and federal levels. The portal is a key resource in driving forward colorectal cancer advocacy at the state level as part of Fight CRC’s Catalyst State-by-State Advocacy Program.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. in men and women combined, and yet it can be effectively prevented or detected early through screening. Nearly one in three adults are not screened as recommended. Colorectal cancer is also on the rise in younger adults, prompting the American Cancer Society to lower the recommended screening age to 45.

The portal will feature Fight CRC’s Catalyst State-by-State Advocacy Program, an effort to increase access to colorectal cancer screening in all 50 states supported by an unrestricted grant from Exact Sciences. Fight CRC has awarded funding to its first four grantees: Arkansas, California, Colorado, and Louisiana. Their work will be featured on the portal as a resource to share best practices and advance colorectal cancer policy in their state and will focus on two primary objectives of the program:





Ensure that coverage is in place for colorectal cancer screening starting at age 45, consistent with American Cancer Society guidelines. Remove cost barriers for patients who need a follow-up colonoscopy, following a positive first-line screening test.

“For the colorectal cancer community, this online tool is one-of-its-kind both as a resource and as a means of connecting advocates in all 50 states. The portal is a one-stop-shop for advocates looking to get involved at the local, state, and federal levels. Fight CRC looks forward to continuing to grow this platform and bringing all advocates together to activate under one common goal--a world without colorectal cancer,” said Director of Advocacy at Fight CRC, Molly McDonnell.

The Catalyst Program will mobilize and support Fight CRC’s grassroots community across the country, starting with four states and striving for all 50 states over the next five years. It will help advocates, local leaders, policymakers, and public health professionals build the infrastructure and expertise needed to address these issues through policy change. The program is guided by an independent advisory council composed of representatives from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the Prevent Cancer Foundation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The council reviews grant applications, selects recipients, and provides grant recipients with subject matter expertise.

# # #

About Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC)

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a leading patient-empowerment and advocacy organization in the United States, providing balanced and objective information on colon and rectal cancer research, treatment, and policy. We are relentless champions of hope, focused on funding promising, high-impact research endeavors while equipping advocates to influence legislation and policy for the collective good. Learn more at fightcrc.org.







Elizabeth Fisher Fight Colorectal Cancer 703.283.1570 elizabeth@fightcrc.org