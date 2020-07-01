Trondheim, 1 July 2020: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, today announces that the company has been awarded a major order from a governmental customer in North America.



The order includes multiple NORBIT multibeam sonar systems, iWBMSh STX, which is a turnkey multibeam sonar system to be used for 3D and 4D bathymetric surveys and seafloor mapping. The value of the order is approximately NOK 11 million and the order is expected to be delivered from the Oceans segment during the third quarter this year.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Charlotte Knudsen, IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959



About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.



NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.



