AUGA group, AB continues to expand the number of countries it exports to and has entered a new market, Australia. Four varieties of AUGA organic soup have already reached supermarket shelves in Melbourne. In cooperation with local partner, products will be distributed across the country and the range of products available in Australia is set to expand.

Australia is considered to be one of the world’s leading organic markets. In 2019, the value of its organic market was 2.6 billion Australian dollars (EUR 1.6 billion), and it has been growing by 13% (CAGR) on average every year since 2012.

“Entering the Australian market is an important achievement. We worked for almost two years to get there and we are happy that we made it with the AUGA brand. Now it is winter in the southern hemisphere, so it is the ideal time for the launch of our range of soups,” says Laurynas Miškinis, Head of Organic Product Development and Commerce at AUGA group, AB.

In 2019, exports accounted for 70% of the company's revenue. AUGA organic products and commodities are now exported to more than 30 countries around the world, including markets such as Japan, the USA, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and EU countries.

Packaged end-consumer products is an important business segment for AUGA group, AB in terms of export development potential, and it is the fastest growing segment in the company’s revenue structure. Sales in this segment increased by 79% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year and amounted to EUR 0.91 million.