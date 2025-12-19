Information on the Meeting of Bondholders of Bonds Issued by UAB “AWG investment 1” Convened by UAB “AUDIFINA”

AUGA group, AB, under restructuring, legal entity code 126264360 (hereinafter – the Company), has received information from its directly controlled company UAB “AWG investment 1”, legal entity code 301745765 (hereinafter – the Issuer), and UAB “AUDIFINA”, which acts as the trustee (hereinafter – the Trustee) for the Issuer’s bond issue with a total nominal value of EUR 4,984,000, ISIN code LT0000409104 (hereinafter – the Bonds), regarding the meeting of Bondholders (hereinafter – the Meeting) to be convened on 15 January 2026. The Meeting is convened at the initiative of the Issuer and by the decision of the Trustee.

Key information about the Meeting:

The Meeting date – January 15, 2026.

The Meeting will commence at 10:00 AM (Vilnius time).

Meeting venue – The Meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. Click here for the link to join the Meeting or visit https://zoom.us/join, meeting ID: 858 5232 9988, passcode: 801876.

Registration of the participants of the Meeting begin at 9.30 a.m. and ends at 9:55 a.m.

The record date – January 8, 2026.

Agenda of the Meeting:

1.Organizational questions.

2.Regarding the postponement of the date of redemption of the Bonds, the consent to the sale of the pledged property and the granting of powers of attorney (proposed draft resolution „A“ or draft resolution “B”).

3.Questions and answers.

The Meeting will also address the issue of granting consent to sell the assets owned by the Company and pledged to secure the Issuer’s obligations under the Bonds – 100% of the shares of UAB “Baltic Champs”, legal entity code 302942064. More details on the share sale are provided in the Company’s published announcement.

Detailed information about the convened Meeting, its agenda, and proposed draft resolutions is available on the official website of the Trustee: https://www.audifina.lt/obligacijos

Contacts:

CFO of AUGA group, AB

Kristupas Baranauskas

+370 5 233 5340