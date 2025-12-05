Formation of the Creditors’ Committee of AUGA group, AB, entity under restructuring

On December 3, 2025, a meeting of the creditors of AUGA group, RAB legal entity code 126264360 (hereinafter – the „Company“) was held (hereinafter – the „Meeting“), during which the Company’s Creditors’ Committee was formed, its functions were defined, and the Committee’s Rules of Procedure were approved.

As stipulated in the Company’s approved restructuring plan, the Meeting appointed 5 members to the Creditors’ Committee:

Chairperson of the Creditors’ Committee – Chairperson of the Creditors’ Meeting and representative of creditors whose claims are secured by pledge and/or mortgage – Komanditinė ūkinė bendrija „Pagalbos verslui fondas“. Representative of employees’ interests – Laurynas Miškinis. Representative of creditors whose claims are secured by pledge and/or mortgage – Uždaroji akcinė bendrovė „Okseta“. Representative of other creditors’ group – Akciju sabiedriba „Citadele banka“ Lietuvos filialas. Representative of other creditors’ group – Uždaroji akcinė bendrovė „Urbo bankas“.

The composition of the Creditors’ Committee complies with the procedure set out in the restructuring plan, as it includes two largest secured creditors, two of the largest representatives of other creditors’ group, and a representative of employees’ interests. The nomination of Uždaroji akcinė bendrovė „Urbo bankas“ as the third largest representative of other creditors’ group was proposed after the second largest creditor – BIGBANK AS filialas – declined to participate in the Committee.

CEO of AUGA group, RAB

Elina Chodzkaitė - Barauskienė

+370 5 233 5340