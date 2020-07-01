On 1 July 2020, the Register of Legal Persons of the Republic of Lithuania registered a new wording of the By-laws of Telia Lietuva, AB that continues activities following the reorganization process whereby Telia Customer Service LT, AB was merged into Telia Lietuva, AB.

Telia Customer Service LT, AB, a subsidiary of Telia Lietuva, AB, terminates its activities as legal entity, and its activities are carried on by Telia Lietuva, AB. Telia Lietuva will take over all assets, rights and obligations of Telia Customer Service LT.

Since 1 February 2017, Contact Center of Telia Customer Service LT was taking care of the Telia Lietuva customers and providing Directory Inquiry service 118 in Lithuania. It annually served more than 20 million contacts over the phone or e-channels. As of 30 June 2020, Telia Customer Service LT had 567 employees and all of them from 1 July 2020 became employees of Telia Lietuva and continue their daily activities.

To streamline Telia Lietuva Group structure, in April 2019 shareholders of Telia Lietuva and Telia Customer Service LT had approved the preparation of reorganisation terms, under which Telia Customer Service LT would be merged into Telia Lietuva. The terms of merger were prepared and on 6 November 2019 approved by the Boards of both companies. On 28 April 2020, shareholders of both entities decided to reorganize Telia Lietuva, AB and Telia Customer Service LT, AB pursuant to Part 3 of Article 2.97 of the Civil Code of the Republic of Lithuania by way of merging.

Telia Lietuva authorized capital remains unchanged and is equal to 168,957,810.02 euro. It consists of 582,613,138 ordinary registered shares of 0.29 euro par value each. The Company’s shareholder proprietary and non-property rights remain unchanged.





ENCL.: The By-laws of Telia Lietuva, AB registered on 1 July 2020.





Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

Attachment