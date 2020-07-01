An array of dishes from Chongqing Chicken Pot, one of the restaurants now available for delivery through Chowbus

HOUSTON, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chowbus , a food-delivery platform that connects food lovers with high-quality, authentic Asian food and empowers local restaurants and stores to grow their business, today announced that its food-delivery services are available in Houston.



Houston residents can now use the Chowbus app to order delivery from 80+ hand-picked Asian restaurants in the city, including Mala Sichuan Bistro, Xun Yu Si Kao seafood, Chongqing Chicken Pot, Chengdu Taste, Meet Fresh and more. Delivery is available from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. within city limits, and to suburbs including Katy, Sugar Land, Pearland, Cypress and College Station.*

Chowbus’s unique “bundling” option means Houston residents can order from multiple restaurants in a single delivery (with no added fees), allowing food lovers to taste a wider variety of dishes at mealtime.

The Houston launch comes on the heels of significant market expansion for Chowbus. Since the beginning of last year, Chowbus has launched in over a dozen cities in North America. The platform now works with 3,000+ restaurants in over 20 cities across the North American continent, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Boston. Chowbus’s market expansion has helped fuel 700% growth over the course of the past year.

"We are excited to roll out our service to the Houston community,” said Linxin Wen, co-founder and CEO of Chowbus. "The city is known for its vibrant culinary scene, which includes tons of great authentic Asian restaurants. We're proud to help Space City discover them."

Chowbus is committed to being true partners to the restaurants they work with. Each restaurant is provided with high-quality photography and marketing expertise to help them increase their sales and grow long-term. Partnerships with local Houston restaurants, including those that weren’t able to offer delivery previously, can help expand their customer base and grow their order volume.

“We’re thrilled by the opportunity to partner with Chowbus,” said Shanjian Li, the owner of Chongqing Chicken Pot, a Szechuan restaurant in Houston’s Chinatown district. “We hope this will help more Houstonians discover the flavorful dishes that we work so hard to create every day.”

To learn more about Chowbus, visit chowbus.com

*Cut-off times for ordering may apply to food lovers in the suburbs and some areas of the city.

About Chowbus

Chowbus is a food delivery platform providing high-quality, authentic Asian food, that empowers local independent restaurants and stores with the technology, tools, and marketing to grow their business. Founded in 2016 by chief executive officer Linxin Wen and chief technology officer Suyu Zhang, Chowbus helps people discover local Asian cuisine that isn’t easily found on traditional third-party delivery apps.

Chowbus provides a curated list of high-quality mom-and-pop restaurants and stores (paired with real food pictures), a unique bundling feature that allows users to order from multiple restaurants in a single delivery with no added fees, and reliable delivery service. In 2020, Chowbus was listed by Andreessen Horowitz as one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer-facing marketplaces in the U.S.

