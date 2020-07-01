HAMILTON, N.J., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – Second Quarter 2020 When: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 844-825-9784 855-669-9657 (toll-free Canada) 412-317-5164 (Outside U.S. & Canada)

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO, Stephen F. Carman, Executive Vice President and CFO, Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer and Emilio Cooper, Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer will provide an overview of second quarter 2020 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s second quarter results will be released after the market closes on July 27, 2020, and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO

(609) 643-0168, partrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com