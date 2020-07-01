FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Djeep’s acquisition completed

Clichy, France - 01 JULY 2020 - BIC announces today that it has completed the acquisition of Djeep for 40 million euros, and a deferred consideration based on Djeep future sales growth.

Founded in 1973, Djeep is one of the main manufacturers of quality lighters and operates in Brittany, France. It achieved 14 million euros in Net Sales in 2019, mostly in Europe. Djeep also distributes its products in the U.S., Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

This acquisition aims at strengthening BIC's position in the pocket lighters market and offers substantial growth opportunities in Europe and North America.

See 16-JUN-2020 Press Release

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement Investor Relations Contact: Press Contacts Sophie Palliez-Capian + 33 6 87 89 33 51



sophie.palliez@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac : + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr

2020 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

First Half 2020 results July 29th, 2020 Conference call and Webcast Third Quarter 2020 results October 28th, 2020 Conference call and Webcast Full Year 2020 results February 17th, 2021 Meeting and webcast

Attachment