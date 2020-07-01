FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Djeep’s acquisition completed
Clichy, France - 01 JULY 2020 - BIC announces today that it has completed the acquisition of Djeep for 40 million euros, and a deferred consideration based on Djeep future sales growth.
Founded in 1973, Djeep is one of the main manufacturers of quality lighters and operates in Brittany, France. It achieved 14 million euros in Net Sales in 2019, mostly in Europe. Djeep also distributes its products in the U.S., Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
This acquisition aims at strengthening BIC's position in the pocket lighters market and offers substantial growth opportunities in Europe and North America.
See 16-JUN-2020 Press Release
ABOUT BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACTS
|Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
|Investor Relations Contact:
|Press Contacts
| Sophie Palliez-Capian + 33 6 87 89 33 51
sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
|Albane de La Tour d’Artaise + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
|Isabelle de Segonzac : + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr
2020 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
|First Half 2020 results
|July 29th, 2020
|Conference call and Webcast
|Third Quarter 2020 results
|October 28th, 2020
|Conference call and Webcast
|Full Year 2020 results
|February 17th, 2021
|Meeting and webcast
Attachment
Societe BIC
Clichy, FRANCE
BIC_Djeep Acquisition_Closing_01JUL20FILE URL | Copy the link below
Societe BIC LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: