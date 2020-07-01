RESTON, Va., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The space ecosystem event ASCEND , held 16–18 November, will be fully online, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) announced.



“ ASCEND is a game changer in building the new space ecosystem and is unlike anything else out there,” said Rob Meyerson, ASCEND executive producer and former president of Blue Origin. “This transdisciplinary event focuses top decision makers on the challenges and opportunities of living off world. By going virtual, we can start the conversation early with a series of webinars and collaborative workshops. We invite you to join the future of space in cyberspace.”

Built from the ground up by space professionals, ASCEND uses AIAA’s world-renowned technical content to inform the creation of the new space ecosystem. The event will bring together scientists, engineers, economists, medical professionals, educators, legal professionals, artists, investors, and entrepreneurs to network, share ideas, and develop solutions.

Speakers include:

James Bridenstine, NASA Administrator

NASA Administrator Kari Byron, Producer and Television Personality

Producer and Television Personality John W. “Jay” Raymond , First Chief of Space Ops & Commander, U.S. Space Force & U.S. Space Command

, First Chief of Space Ops & Commander, U.S. Space Force & U.S. Space Command Dhani Jones, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, NFL Linebacker, Author and Host

Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, NFL Linebacker, Author and Host Andy Weir , Author, The Martian and Artemis

, Author, The Martian and Artemis Sandra Magnus , Deputy Director, Engineering, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering; Former NASA Astronaut

, Deputy Director, Engineering, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering; Former NASA Astronaut Steve Jurvetson , Venture Capitalist and Co-Founder of Future Ventures

, Venture Capitalist and Co-Founder of Future Ventures Harrison Schmitt, Apollo 17 Astronaut and Former U.S. Senator

Apollo 17 Astronaut and Former U.S. Senator Ellen Stofan, John and Adrienne Mars Director, National Air & Space Museum

John and Adrienne Mars Director, National Air & Space Museum Carissa Bryce Christensen, Founder and CEO, Bryce Space and Technology

Founder and CEO, Bryce Space and Technology Heather Doty, President Elect, Society of Women Engineers

President Elect, Society of Women Engineers Linda Elkins-Tanton, Managing Director, Interplanetary Initiative, and Principal Investigator, Psyche Mission, Arizona State University

Discussions at ASCEND will focus on three macro themes:

Accelerating the near-term commercialization of space

Enabling the long-term human exploration and settlement of space

Exploring the security, policy, and legal ramifications of space endeavors

Registration is now live for this online event at ascend.events.

Media contact: Michele McDonald, michelem@aiaa.org , 703.264.7542

About ASCEND

ASCEND stands for Accelerating Space Commerce, Exploration and New Discovery and is designed to bring together technical and business leaders to solve problems that affect the entire planet and beyond. Powered by AIAA, the ASCENDxSeries has started conversations that will continue at the three-day event on 16–18 November 2020. For more information, please visit www.ascend.events , or follow ASCEND on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn .