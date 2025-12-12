AIAA SciTech Forum 2026 Adds Prominent Speakers

RESTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIAA will kick off SciTech Forum 2026 with opening remarks from America’s most experienced astronaut, Peggy Whitson, Vice President of Human Spaceflight, Axiom Space. The event is scheduled 12–16 January, Hyatt Regency Orlando. Other daily plenary speakers will cover the latest innovations transforming aerospace, including:

Jonathan Arenberg, Fellow and Chief Mission Architect for Science and Robotic Exploration, Northrop Grumman, shares insights from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

Arbi Karapetian, Director, Innovation and Technology, Formula 1, brings nearly 30 years of aerospace experience to reveal how innovation fuels performance across industries

Jason Levin, SVP of Engineering for Air Dominance & Strike, Anduril, showcases lessons learned in developing its Collaborative Combat Aircraft, Fury

Craig Martell, CTO, Lockheed Martin, and Ylli Bajraktari, President and CEO, Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), discuss the challenges and opportunities of next-gen artificial intelligence





AIAA SciTech Forum is known for setting the pace of innovation and connection for the year. This year’s inspirational theme, “Breaking Barriers Together: Boundless Discovery,” will envision the possibilities for aerospace’s future. Other notable speakers include:

Camille Alleyne, Founder and CEO, Arusha Space, LLC

Carissa Christensen, CEO, BryceTech

Todd Citron, CTO, The Boeing Company

Greg Ombach, Senior Vice President, Airbus

Will Roper, CEO, Istari Digital, and former Assistant Secretary of Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, U.S. Air and Space Force

Brad Rothenberg, CEO, nTop

Ryan Tseng, President, Co-founder, and Chief Strategy Officer, Shield AI

Danica Vallone, CEO, Making Space





The new Career Accelerator Program for university students will deliver an intensive day of career advice and tools from AIAA Corporate Member hiring managers and recruiters, plus confirmed speakers:

Hillary Coe, Chief Design and Marketing Officer, Vast

Amy Medina Jorge, Educator and Blue Origin commercial astronaut

Joan Misner, Social Media Influencer @YourFemaleEngineer





Registration with the best pricing is available through 15 December. For the most up-to-date program information, visit SciTech.aiaa.org. Journalists can request media credentials at communications@aiaa.org.

