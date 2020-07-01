Signs Long-Term Renewal with the FBI in Tampa

Collects 99% of June Rents

Sells Non-Core Office Properties in Memphis for $23.3M

RALEIGH, N.C., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) today provided a business update.



The Company has signed a 138,000 square foot, long-term, full-building renewal with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Tampa. This was the Company’s largest lease expiration remaining in 2020. Highwoods developed the FBI’s Tampa Field Office as a build-to-suit in 2005.

June Rent Collection Update

After collecting 99% of its contractually required rents for the months of April and May, the Company has collected 99% of its contractually required rents for the month of June.

To date, the Company has agreed to grant temporary rent deferrals that represent 1.2% of its annualized rental revenues, including the deferrals disclosed in its first quarter 2020 earnings release on April 28, 2020 and in its business update on June 1, 2020. The Company is not currently aware of any customer-specific facts or circumstances that indicate a likelihood of any material losses at this point during the second quarter.

The Company further reported that all buildings and parking facilities have remained open for business.

Non-Core Property Dispositions

The Company has sold Centrum and Colonnade, two office buildings in Memphis that encompass a total of 169,000 square feet, for $23.3 million. These office properties are a combined 89% occupied and are projected to generate approximately $1.4 million of cash net operating income and $1.7 million of GAAP net operating income in 2020.

The Company expects to record non-FFO gains of approximately $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 in connection with these sales.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies and prospects such as the following: the expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results, including but not limited to potential losses related to customer difficulties, anticipated building usage and expected economic activity due to COVID-19; the continuing ability to borrow under the Company’s revolving credit facility; the anticipated total investment, projected leasing activity, estimated replacement cost and expected net operating income of acquired properties and properties to be developed; and expected future leverage of the Company. You can identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue” or other similar words. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.

When considering such forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal, state, and/or local regulatory guidelines to control it, on our financial condition, operating results and cash flows, our customers, the real estate market in which we operate, the global economy and the financial markets. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts us and our customers will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, and potential changes in customer behavior, among others.

Additional factors, many of which may be influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements include: the financial condition of our customers could deteriorate or further worsen; our assumptions regarding potential losses related to customer financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic could prove incorrect; counterparties under our debt instruments, particularly our revolving credit facility, may attempt to avoid their obligations thereunder, which, if successful, would reduce our available liquidity; we may not be able to lease or re-lease second generation space, defined as previously occupied space that becomes available for lease, quickly or on as favorable terms as old leases; we may not be able to lease newly constructed buildings as quickly or on as favorable terms as originally anticipated; we may not be able to complete development, acquisition, reinvestment, disposition or joint venture projects as quickly or on as favorable terms as anticipated; development activity in our existing markets could result in an excessive supply relative to customer demand; our markets may suffer declines in economic and/or office employment growth; unanticipated increases in interest rates could increase our debt service costs; unanticipated increases in operating expenses could negatively impact our operating results; we may not be able to meet our liquidity requirements or obtain capital on favorable terms to fund our working capital needs and growth initiatives or repay or refinance outstanding debt upon maturity; and the Company could lose key executive officers.

This list of risks and uncertainties, however, is not intended to be exhaustive. You should also review the other cautionary statements we make in “Business – Risk Factors” set forth in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and “Risk Factors” in our first quarter 2020 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana Executive Vice President, Finance brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com 919-872-4924



