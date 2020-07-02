GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces the resolutions adopted at the Annual General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on July 1, 2020 to be the following:



ANNUAL GENERAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING RESOLUTIONS

I. In accordance with Article 28, Section IV of Mexican Securities Market Law, the following was approved:

a. The Chief Executive Officer’s report regarding the results of operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, in accordance with Article 44, Section XI of the Mexican Securities Market Law and Article 172 of the Mexican General Corporations Law, together with the external auditor’s report, with respect to the Company on an unconsolidated basis in accordance with Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (“MFRS”), as well as with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), each based on the Company’s most recent financial statements under both standards, as well as the 2019 Sustainability Report. b. Board of directors’ comments to the Chief Executive Officer’s report. c. Board of directors’ report in accordance with Article 172, clause b, of the Mexican General Corporations Law, regarding the Company’s main accounting policies and criteria, as well as the information used to prepare the Company’s financial statements. d. Report on transactions and activities undertaken by the Company’s board of directors during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, pursuant to the Mexican Securities Market Law. e. The annual report on the activities undertaken by the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee in accordance with Article 43 of the Mexican Securities Market Law, as well as ratification of the actions of the various committees, and release from further obligations. f. Report on the Company’s compliance with tax obligations for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2018, and instruction to Company officials to comply with tax obligations corresponding to the fiscal year from January 1 and ended December 31, 2019, in accordance with Article 26, Section III of the Mexican Fiscal Code.

II. APPROVAL for the ratification of the actions by our Board of Directors and officers and release from further obligations in the fulfillment of their duties as approved by the governing bodies.

III. APPROVAL of the Company’s financial statements, on an unconsolidated basis, in accordance with MFRS (Mexican NIF) for purposes of calculating legal reserves, net income, fiscal effects related to dividend payments and capital reduction, as applicable, and approval of the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis in accordance with IFRS for their publication to the financial markets, with respect to operations during the fiscal year from January 1 and ended December 31, 2019; and approval of the external auditor’s report regarding the aforementioned financial statements.

IV. APPROVAL of the Company’s net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, reported in its unconsolidated financial statements in accordance with MFRS presented in agenda item III above, which was Ps. 5,247,808,596.00 (FIVE BILLION, TWO HUNDRED AND FORTY-SEVEN MILLION, EIGHT HUNDRED AND EIGHT THOUSAND, AND FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY-SIX PESOS 00/100 M.N., the allocation of this amount towards increasing the Company’s legal reserves.

V. APPROVAL for the cancellation of any amounts outstanding under the share repurchase program approved at the General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that took place on April 23, 2019 for Ps. 1,550,000,000.00 (ONE BILLION, FIVE HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION PESOS 00/100 M.N.) and approval of Ps. 1,550,000,000.00 (ONE BILLION, FIVE HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION PESOS 00/100 M.N.) as the maximum amount to be allocated toward the repurchase of the Company’s shares or credit instruments that represent such shares for the 12-month period following July 1, 2020, in accordance with Article 56, Section IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law.

VI. RATIFICATION of the four members of the Board of Directors and their respective alternates named by the Series “BB” shareholders as follows:

Proprietary Alternate Laura Díez Barroso Azcárraga Carlos Laviada Ocejo María José Cuenda Chamorro Carlos Manuel Porrón Suárez Juan Gallardo Thurlow Eduardo Sánchez Navarro Redo María Ángeles Rubio Alfayate Carlos Alberto Rohm Campos

VII. APPOINTMENT of Mr. Alfredo de Jesús Casar Pérez by Infraestructura y Transportes México, S.A. de C.V., as member to the Board of Directors, in accordance with the corresponding legal guidelines.



VIII. RATIFICATION of Mr. Carlos Cárdenas Guzmán, Mr. Joaquín Vargas Guajardo, Mr. Álvaro Fernández Garza, Mr. Ángel Losada Moreno, Mr. Juan Díez-Canedo Ruiz, and Mr. Luis Tellez Kuenzler, as members of the Board of Directors, designated by the Series “B” shareholders.

As of this date, the Board of Directors will be comprised of the following: Proprietary Alternate Laura Díez Barroso Azcárraga Carlos Laviada Ocejo María José Cuenda Chamorro Carlos Manuel Porrón Suárez Juan Gallardo Thurlow Eduardo Sánchez Navarro Redo María Ángeles Rubio Alfayate Carlos Alberto Rohm Campos Carlos Cárdenas Guzmán Not applicable Joaquín Vargas Guajardo Not applicable Álvaro Fernández Garza Not applicable Juan Díez-Canedo Ruiz Not applicable Ángel Losada Moreno Not applicable Luis Tellez Kuenzler Not applicable Alfredo de Jesús Casar Perez Not applicable

IX. APPOINTMENT of Ms. Laura Díez Barroso Azcárraga as Chairwoman of the Company’s board of directors, and the ratification of Mr. Carlos Laviada Ocejo as Alternate, in accordance with Article 16 of the Company’s by-laws.



X. APPROVAL of (i) the compensation paid to the members of the Company’s Board of Directors during the 2019 fiscal year and (ii) the approval to keep the amounts for fees and payments for the Company’s Board of Directors unchanged for the 2020 fiscal year, compared to those paid in 2019; with a payment of 100% for “assistance”.

XI. RATIFICATION of Mr. Álvaro Fernández Garza, as member of the Board of Directors designated by the Series “B” shareholders to serve as a member of the Company’s Nominations and Compensation Committee, in accordance with Article 28 of the Company’s bylaws.

XII. RATIFICATION of Mr. Carlos Cárdenas Guzmán as President of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee.

The Audit and Corporate Practices Committee will be comprised of the following: CARLOS CÁRDENAS GUZMÁN, CHAIRMAN

ÁNGEL LOSADA MORENO, MEMBER

JUAN DÍEZ-CANEDO RUIZ, MEMBER

XIII. The report concerning compliance with Article 29 of the Company’s bylaws regarding acquisitions of goods or services or contracting of projects or asset sales that are equal to or greater than US$ 3,000,000.00 (THREE MILLION U.S. DOLLARS), or its equivalent in Mexican pesos or other legal tender in circulation outside Mexico, or, if applicable, regarding transactions with relevant shareholders.

