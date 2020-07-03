Vaisala Corporation
Press release
July 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report January–June 2020 to be published on July 21, 2020
Vaisala Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report January–June 2020 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at about 12:00 p.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at www.vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 2:00 p.m. on the same day at www.vaisala.com/investors.
Conference call
An English-language conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day starting at 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:
Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
UK: +44 33 3300 0804
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651
US: +1 63 1913 1422
PIN: 89149081#
Audiocast
The presentation by Kjell Forsén, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at www.vaisala.com/investors starting at 2:00 p.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 4:00 p.m.
More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 580 3521
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup
Vaisala Group
Vantaa, FINLAND