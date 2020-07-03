Declaration of number of voting rights
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
|30/06/2020
|428,634,035
|Theoretical number of voting rights1:
|586,779,109
1 Our theoretical number of voting rights includes all the voting rights, including the double voting rights
AIR FRANCE - KLM
Roissy Cdg Cedex, FRANCE
